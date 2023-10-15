Grambling falls to Alabama A&M on Homecoming

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was an emotional Homecoming for Grambling as they honored Doug Williams and James “Shaq” Harris by naming their field after both decorated athletes. Williams was the first African-American quarterback to be named Super bowl MVP, and Harris played quarterback for four different NFL teams and an executive for three others. All the emotions behind the Homecoming didn’t matter to the Bulldogs as they roll past Grambling, 45 to 24. Alabama gutted Grambling for 336 rushing yards and forced three turnovers.

