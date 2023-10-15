Advertise
Gov. Edwards offers congratulations to Gov.-elect Jeff Landry

Gov. John Bel Edwards, at left in this April 2020 file photo, on Sunday (Oct. 15) offered...
Gov. John Bel Edwards, at left in this April 2020 file photo, on Sunday (Oct. 15) offered congratulations to Governor-elect Jeff Landry, right, and pledged 'a smooth transition' for the next Louisiana state leader.(BILL FEIG | Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Two-term Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday (Oct. 15) offered congratulations to his elected successor and pledged “a smooth transition” in January for Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

Edwards, a Democrat, often found himself at odds with Landry, the Republican Attorney General, as the latter aligned himself with the policies and political leanings of former President Donald Trump. Trump’s endorsement of Landry is believed to have helped the candidate return the governor’s mansion to the GOP without a runoff, as he won with a majority vote of 52 percent in Saturday’s primary.

“Congratulations to Governor-elect Jeff Landry,” Edwards said in a statement released Sunday. “He ran a winning campaign focused on uniting the people of Louisiana across political and social divides and addressing important kitchen table issues. In my experience, that’s the best way to govern.

“A smooth transition of power following an election is a core tenet of American democracy. My staff and I will ensure the incoming administration has every opportunity to be ready on Day 1. Donna and I wish Jeff and Sharon success and strength as they take on the challenging, rewarding roles of governor and first lady.”

Landry, meanwhile, on Saturday night called his election “a wakeup call” and said, “It was a clear signal ... It’s a message that everyone should hear loud and clear: That we, the people of this state, are going to expect more out of our government from here on out.”

