2023 primary elections: Winn Parish projected winners

Election Results: Winn Parish(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Winn Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Sheriff

    • “Josh” McCallister (N) - 36%
    • Cranford Jordan, Jr. (N) - 35%
    • Dylan Womack (N) - 29%

Assessor

    • Lawrence Desadier (N) - 56%
    • Chet Atkins (N) - 44%

Police Juror, Dist. 3

    • Kevin Pharr (R) - 41%
    • Darrell Franks (R) - 40%
    • W. Bryan Price (R) - 19%

Police Juror, Dist. 4

    • “Stanley” Garret (R) - 61%
    • Tammy Griffin (R) - 39%

Police Juror, Dist. 5

    • Kyle Potts (R) - 74%
    • James Jones (N) - 26%

Police Juror, Dist. 6

    • Author Robinson (R) - 60%
    • Larry Glenn (N) - 40%

