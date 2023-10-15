2023 primary elections: Winn Parish projected winners

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Winn Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Sheriff

“Josh” McCallister (N) - 36%



Cranford Jordan, Jr. (N) - 35%



Dylan Womack (N) - 29%

Assessor

Lawrence Desadier (N) - 56%



Chet Atkins (N) - 44%

Police Juror, Dist. 3

Kevin Pharr (R) - 41%



Darrell Franks (R) - 40%



W. Bryan Price (R) - 19%

Police Juror, Dist. 4

“Stanley” Garret (R) - 61%



Tammy Griffin (R) - 39%

Police Juror, Dist. 5

Kyle Potts (R) - 74%



James Jones (N) - 26%

Police Juror, Dist. 6

Author Robinson (R) - 60%



Larry Glenn (N) - 40%

VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.