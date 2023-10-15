2023 primary elections: Winn Parish projected winners
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Winn Parish 2023 primary election projected winners
Sheriff
- “Josh” McCallister (N) - 36%
- Cranford Jordan, Jr. (N) - 35%
- Dylan Womack (N) - 29%
Assessor
- Lawrence Desadier (N) - 56%
- Chet Atkins (N) - 44%
Police Juror, Dist. 3
- Kevin Pharr (R) - 41%
- Darrell Franks (R) - 40%
- W. Bryan Price (R) - 19%
Police Juror, Dist. 4
- “Stanley” Garret (R) - 61%
- Tammy Griffin (R) - 39%
Police Juror, Dist. 5
- Kyle Potts (R) - 74%
- James Jones (N) - 26%
Police Juror, Dist. 6
- Author Robinson (R) - 60%
- Larry Glenn (N) - 40%
