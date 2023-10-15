2023 primary elections: West Carroll Parish projected winners
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
West Carroll Parish 2023 primary election projected winners
Police Juror, Dist. C
- Jack L. Madden (I) - 50%
- William “Will” Ross (N) - 50%
Police Juror, Dist. D
- Rayburn “Pop” Crosby (I) - 58%
- Hubert “Ty” Rollinson III (R) - 42%
Police Juror, Dist. E
- Calvin “Eddie” Russell (N) - 51%
- Adam Brown (N) - 49%
Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 - Extend 1.45 mills tax for 10 years for drainage work and facilities in the parish (0.5 increase)
- Yes - 65%
- No - 35%
Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 - Extend 10.49 mills tax for 10 years to improve and maintain roads and bridges (0.36 increase)
- Yes - 64%
- No - 36%
Village of Forest - 1/2% sales tax for 20 years for any lawful purpose including economic development
- Yes - 74%
- No - 26%
