2023 primary elections: West Carroll Parish projected winners

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

West Carroll Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Police Juror, Dist. C

Jack L. Madden (I) - 50%



William “Will” Ross (N) - 50%

Police Juror, Dist. D

Rayburn “Pop” Crosby (I) - 58%



Hubert “Ty” Rollinson III (R) - 42%

Police Juror, Dist. E

Calvin “Eddie” Russell (N) - 51%



Adam Brown (N) - 49%

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 - Extend 1.45 mills tax for 10 years for drainage work and facilities in the parish (0.5 increase)

Yes - 65%



No - 35%

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 - Extend 10.49 mills tax for 10 years to improve and maintain roads and bridges (0.36 increase)

Yes - 64%



No - 36%

Village of Forest - 1/2% sales tax for 20 years for any lawful purpose including economic development

Yes - 74%



No - 26%

