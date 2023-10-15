Advertise
2023 primary elections: Union Parish projected winners

Election Results: Union Parish
Election Results: Union Parish
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Union Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Sheriff

    • Dusty Gates (R) - 56%
    • Eddie Albritton (R) - 36%
    • Christopher Echols (N) - 6%
    • Jeff Amendolia (N) - 2%

Police Juror, Dist. 1

    • Curtis Moses (D) - 56%
    • “Charlie” Young (D) - 44%

Police Juror, Dist. 2

    • Nathan Pilgreen (R) - 64%
    • Bonnie Russell (I) - 36%

Police Juror, Dist. 3

    • Michael Holley (R) - 49%
    • Dewayne Ramsey (R) - 32%
    • “Greg” Gossler (R) - 19%

Police Juror, Dist. 4

    • Glenn Hutto (R) - 67%
    • “Johnny” Buckley (D) - 33%

Police Juror, Dist. 6

    • Russell Wade (R) - 57%
    • Steve Auger (R) - 43%

Police Juror, Dist. 7

    • Jeremy Hobbs (R) - 62%
    • L.W. Nolan (R) - 38%

Police Juror, Dist. 8

    • Brenda Abercombie (R) - 56%
    • Ronald W. Meredith (I) - 44%

Town of Farmerville - Shall Farmerville continue to levy a special tax of 7.90 mills on all the property subject to taxation in Farmerville, for 10 years, beginning in 2024 and ending in 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or operating fire protection facilities and for purchasing fire trucks and other firefighting equipment for Farmerville?

    • Yes - 76%
    • No - 24%

VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE

