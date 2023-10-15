Advertise
2023 primary elections: Tensas Parish projected winners

Election Results: Tensas Parish
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Tensas Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Sheriff

    • Robert L. “Rob” Rushing (I) - 51%
    • Roderick “Rod” Webb (D) - 25%
    • Cedrick Morales (D) - 24%

Police Juror, Dist. 1

    • Alex “Chip” Watson, Jr. (D) - 53%
    • John “Johnny” Daves (R) - 47%

Police Juror, Dist. 2

    • Terrence South (D) - 55%
    • Danny Clark (D) - 45%

Police Juror, Dist. 5

    • Cash Clay Foster (D) - 38%
    • Mattie Johnson (D) - 36%
    • Anthony “Tony” Britton (D) - 26%

Police Juror, Dist. 6

    • Robert J. “Bubba” Rushing (D) - 72%
    • Kenneth Brad Fife (R) - 28%

Town of St. Joseph Alderman, Dist. D

    • Juanita Faye Roberts - 66%
    • Kenneth “Boo” Spencer (D) - 34%

VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE

