2023 primary elections: Tensas Parish projected winners
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Tensas Parish 2023 primary election projected winners
Sheriff
- Robert L. “Rob” Rushing (I) - 51%
- Roderick “Rod” Webb (D) - 25%
- Cedrick Morales (D) - 24%
Police Juror, Dist. 1
- Alex “Chip” Watson, Jr. (D) - 53%
- John “Johnny” Daves (R) - 47%
Police Juror, Dist. 2
- Terrence South (D) - 55%
- Danny Clark (D) - 45%
Police Juror, Dist. 5
- Cash Clay Foster (D) - 38%
- Mattie Johnson (D) - 36%
- Anthony “Tony” Britton (D) - 26%
Police Juror, Dist. 6
- Robert J. “Bubba” Rushing (D) - 72%
- Kenneth Brad Fife (R) - 28%
Town of St. Joseph Alderman, Dist. D
- Juanita Faye Roberts - 66%
- Kenneth “Boo” Spencer (D) - 34%
VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.