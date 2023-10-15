2023 primary elections: Richland Parish projected winners

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Richland Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Clerk of Court - For regular and unexpired term

Melissa Cumpton Morris (R) - 87%



Christina Pippins (R) - 13%

Police Juror Dist. 2

Billy Joe Powell (D) - 34%



Patrick Stubblefield (D) - 34%



“Zack” McDowell (D) - 17%



Byron Thomas (D) - 15%

Police Juror Dist. 4

Steve Adcock (I) - 53%



“Steve” Lofton (R) - 47%

Police Juror Dist. 5

Jesse Lively, Jr. (R) - 64%



“Freddie” Nichols (D) - 18%



Heather D. Copeland (R) - 17%

Police Juror Dist. 6

Johnny “Renael” Jones (I) - 54%



Clifton “Ricky” Lewis (N) - 25%



Demetria Booker (N) - 22%

Police Juror Dist. 7

Cecil Reddick (R) - 47%



Clay Russell (R) - 37%



“Dee” Hutson (I) - 16%

Police Juror Dist. 8

Elliot Colvin (R) - 64%



Eric Whitten (I) - 18%



Colton Brown (R) - 18%

Town of Rayville - 1% sales tax renewal in the town of Rayville only for 10 years to operate the town and bonds

Yes - 63%



No - 37%

