2023 primary elections: Richland Parish projected winners

Election Results: Richland Parish
Election Results: Richland Parish
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Richland Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Clerk of Court - For regular and unexpired term

    • Melissa Cumpton Morris (R) - 87%
    • Christina Pippins (R) - 13%

Police Juror Dist. 2

    • Billy Joe Powell (D) - 34%
    • Patrick Stubblefield (D) - 34%
    • “Zack” McDowell (D) - 17%
    • Byron Thomas (D) - 15%

Police Juror Dist. 4

    • Steve Adcock (I) - 53%
    • “Steve” Lofton (R) - 47%

Police Juror Dist. 5

    • Jesse Lively, Jr. (R) - 64%
    • “Freddie” Nichols (D) - 18%
    • Heather D. Copeland (R) - 17%

Police Juror Dist. 6

    • Johnny “Renael” Jones (I) - 54%
    • Clifton “Ricky” Lewis (N) - 25%
    • Demetria Booker (N) - 22%

Police Juror Dist. 7

    • Cecil Reddick (R) - 47%
    • Clay Russell (R) - 37%
    • “Dee” Hutson (I) - 16%

Police Juror Dist. 8

    • Elliot Colvin (R) - 64%
    • Eric Whitten (I) - 18%
    • Colton Brown (R) - 18%

Town of Rayville - 1% sales tax renewal in the town of Rayville only for 10 years to operate the town and bonds

    • Yes - 63%
    • No - 37%

VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE

