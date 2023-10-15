2023 primary elections: Richland Parish projected winners
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Richland Parish 2023 primary election projected winners
Clerk of Court - For regular and unexpired term
- Melissa Cumpton Morris (R) - 87%
- Christina Pippins (R) - 13%
Police Juror Dist. 2
- Billy Joe Powell (D) - 34%
- Patrick Stubblefield (D) - 34%
- “Zack” McDowell (D) - 17%
- Byron Thomas (D) - 15%
Police Juror Dist. 4
- Steve Adcock (I) - 53%
- “Steve” Lofton (R) - 47%
Police Juror Dist. 5
- Jesse Lively, Jr. (R) - 64%
- “Freddie” Nichols (D) - 18%
- Heather D. Copeland (R) - 17%
Police Juror Dist. 6
- Johnny “Renael” Jones (I) - 54%
- Clifton “Ricky” Lewis (N) - 25%
- Demetria Booker (N) - 22%
Police Juror Dist. 7
- Cecil Reddick (R) - 47%
- Clay Russell (R) - 37%
- “Dee” Hutson (I) - 16%
Police Juror Dist. 8
- Elliot Colvin (R) - 64%
- Eric Whitten (I) - 18%
- Colton Brown (R) - 18%
Town of Rayville - 1% sales tax renewal in the town of Rayville only for 10 years to operate the town and bonds
- Yes - 63%
- No - 37%
