2023 primary elections: Ouachita Parish projected winners

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Ouachita Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Clerk of Court

Dana Benson (I) - 64%



Sabrina Racer (R) - 36%

Coroner

Marshall V. Sanson (R) - 54%



Teri O’Neal (R) - 46%

Police Juror, Dist. A

Toni Bacon (R) - 73%



Timothy “Tim” Hatten (R) - 27%

Police Juror, Dist. B

Jimmy Tyson (R) - 53%



Jack Clampit (R) - 47%

Police Juror, Dist. C

Larry Bratton (R) - 61%



Lee Denny (R) - 39%

Police Juror, Dist. D

Michael Thompson, Sr. (D) - 52%



Ollibet “Ollibeth” Reddix (D) - 33%



Janice Hayes (D) - 15%

Police Juror, Dist. E

Shane Smiley (R) - 68%



Victoria Elliot (D) - 32%

Police Juror, Dist. F

Lonnie Hudson (D) - 66%



Clifford “Cliff” Thomas (D) - 34%

Road Lighting Dist. No. One - 5 mills tax in the district for 10 years to provide, maintain, and operate electric lights on roads and public places

Yes - 56%



No - 44%

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.