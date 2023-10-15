2023 primary elections: Ouachita Parish projected winners
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Ouachita Parish 2023 primary election projected winners
Clerk of Court
- Dana Benson (I) - 64%
- Sabrina Racer (R) - 36%
Coroner
- Marshall V. Sanson (R) - 54%
- Teri O’Neal (R) - 46%
Police Juror, Dist. A
- Toni Bacon (R) - 73%
- Timothy “Tim” Hatten (R) - 27%
Police Juror, Dist. B
- Jimmy Tyson (R) - 53%
- Jack Clampit (R) - 47%
Police Juror, Dist. C
- Larry Bratton (R) - 61%
- Lee Denny (R) - 39%
Police Juror, Dist. D
- Michael Thompson, Sr. (D) - 52%
- Ollibet “Ollibeth” Reddix (D) - 33%
- Janice Hayes (D) - 15%
Police Juror, Dist. E
- Shane Smiley (R) - 68%
- Victoria Elliot (D) - 32%
Police Juror, Dist. F
- Lonnie Hudson (D) - 66%
- Clifford “Cliff” Thomas (D) - 34%
Road Lighting Dist. No. One - 5 mills tax in the district for 10 years to provide, maintain, and operate electric lights on roads and public places
- Yes - 56%
- No - 44%
