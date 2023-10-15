Advertise
2023 primary elections: Ouachita Parish projected winners

Election Results: Ouachita Parish(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Ouachita Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Clerk of Court

    • Dana Benson (I) - 64%
    • Sabrina Racer (R) - 36%

Coroner

    • Marshall V. Sanson (R) - 54%
    • Teri O’Neal (R) - 46%

Police Juror, Dist. A

    • Toni Bacon (R) - 73%
    • Timothy “Tim” Hatten (R) - 27%

Police Juror, Dist. B

    • Jimmy Tyson (R) - 53%
    • Jack Clampit (R) - 47%

Police Juror, Dist. C

    • Larry Bratton (R) - 61%
    • Lee Denny (R) - 39%

Police Juror, Dist. D

    • Michael Thompson, Sr. (D) - 52%
    • Ollibet “Ollibeth” Reddix (D) - 33%
    • Janice Hayes (D) - 15%

Police Juror, Dist. E

    • Shane Smiley (R) - 68%
    • Victoria Elliot (D) - 32%

Police Juror, Dist. F

    • Lonnie Hudson (D) - 66%
    • Clifford “Cliff” Thomas (D) - 34%

Road Lighting Dist. No. One - 5 mills tax in the district for 10 years to provide, maintain, and operate electric lights on roads and public places

    • Yes - 56%
    • No - 44%

VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE

