2023 primary elections: Madison Parish projected winners

Election Results: Madison Parish
Election Results: Madison Parish(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Madison Parish 2023 election projected winners

Sheriff

    • Chad Ezell (I) - 32%
    • Sammie L. Byrd (R) - 30%
    • Donnell Rose (D) - 28%
    • Buster McCoy (D) - 11%

Police Juror Dist. 1

    • Jerry Hicks (R) - 53%
    • Wayne McKnight (R) - 47%

Police Juror Dist. 3

    • Dave Wilson III (D) - 56%
    • Bernard Wright (D) - 44%

Police Juror Dist. 4

    • Johnny Hughes (D) - 53%
    • Beverly Whitney-Cooper (D) - 47%

Police Juror Dist. 5

    • Jane Gladys Sanders (D) - 44%
    • C.J. Oney (N) - 36%
    • Sonya Grayson-Blanson (D) - 20%

Parishwide School Dist. No. 2 - Extend property tax of 5.27 mills for 10 years to support public elementary and secondary schools

    • Yes - 54%
    • No - 46%

City of Tallulah - Extend special tax of 7.53 mills for 10 years to operate and maintain police and fire departments and maintain streets and bridges in Tallulah

    • Yes - 61%
    • No - 39%

VIEW PROJECTED RESULTS FOR ALL LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS ELECTIONS HERE

