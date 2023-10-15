2023 primary elections: Madison Parish projected winners

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Madison Parish 2023 election projected winners

Sheriff

Chad Ezell (I) - 32%



Sammie L. Byrd (R) - 30%



Donnell Rose (D) - 28%



Buster McCoy (D) - 11%

Police Juror Dist. 1

Jerry Hicks (R) - 53%



Wayne McKnight (R) - 47%

Police Juror Dist. 3

Dave Wilson III (D) - 56%



Bernard Wright (D) - 44%

Police Juror Dist. 4

Johnny Hughes (D) - 53%



Beverly Whitney-Cooper (D) - 47%

Police Juror Dist. 5

Jane Gladys Sanders (D) - 44%



C.J. Oney (N) - 36%



Sonya Grayson-Blanson (D) - 20%

Parishwide School Dist. No. 2 - Extend property tax of 5.27 mills for 10 years to support public elementary and secondary schools

Yes - 54%



No - 46%

City of Tallulah - Extend special tax of 7.53 mills for 10 years to operate and maintain police and fire departments and maintain streets and bridges in Tallulah

Yes - 61%



No - 39%

