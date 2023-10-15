2023 primary elections: Madison Parish projected winners
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Madison Parish 2023 election projected winners
Sheriff
- Chad Ezell (I) - 32%
- Sammie L. Byrd (R) - 30%
- Donnell Rose (D) - 28%
- Buster McCoy (D) - 11%
Police Juror Dist. 1
- Jerry Hicks (R) - 53%
- Wayne McKnight (R) - 47%
Police Juror Dist. 3
- Dave Wilson III (D) - 56%
- Bernard Wright (D) - 44%
Police Juror Dist. 4
- Johnny Hughes (D) - 53%
- Beverly Whitney-Cooper (D) - 47%
Police Juror Dist. 5
- Jane Gladys Sanders (D) - 44%
- C.J. Oney (N) - 36%
- Sonya Grayson-Blanson (D) - 20%
Parishwide School Dist. No. 2 - Extend property tax of 5.27 mills for 10 years to support public elementary and secondary schools
- Yes - 54%
- No - 46%
City of Tallulah - Extend special tax of 7.53 mills for 10 years to operate and maintain police and fire departments and maintain streets and bridges in Tallulah
- Yes - 61%
- No - 39%
