2023 primary elections: Lincoln Parish projected results

Election Results: Lincoln Parish
Election Results: Lincoln Parish(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Be sure to check back periodically as projected results come in for each race.

Lincoln Parish 2023 primary election projected winners:

  • Coroner
  • Police Juror, Dist. 1
  • Police Juror, Dist. 2
  • Police Juror, Dist. 3
  • Police Juror, Dist. 6
  • Police Juror, Dist. 9
  • Police Juror, Dist. 10
  • Police Juror, Dist. 11

VIEW ALL PROJECTED ELECTION RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE

