2023 primary elections: Lincoln Parish projected results

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Be sure to check back periodically as projected results come in for each race.

Lincoln Parish 2023 primary election projected winners:

Coroner

Police Juror, Dist. 1

Police Juror, Dist. 2

Police Juror, Dist. 3

Police Juror, Dist. 6

Police Juror, Dist. 9

Police Juror, Dist. 10

Police Juror, Dist. 11

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.