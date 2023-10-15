2023 primary elections: LaSalle Parish projected results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Be sure to check back periodically as projected results come in for each race.
LaSalle Parish 2023 primary election projected winners:
- Sheriff
- Police Juror, Dist. 1
- Police Juror, Dist. 2
- Police Juror, Dist. 4
- Police Juror, Dist. 5
- Police Juror, Dist. 7
- Police Juror, DIst. 8
- Police Juror, Dist. 9
- Police Juror, Dist. 10
- Urania Town Alderman
- Parish Proposition - 1% sales tax for 15 years to construct, improve, operate, and maintain public schools and facilities and school employee salaries
VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.