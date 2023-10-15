2023 primary elections: LaSalle Parish projected results

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Be sure to check back periodically as projected results come in for each race.

LaSalle Parish 2023 primary election projected winners:

Sheriff

Police Juror, Dist. 1

Police Juror, Dist. 2

Police Juror, Dist. 4

Police Juror, Dist. 5

Police Juror, Dist. 7

Police Juror, DIst. 8

Police Juror, Dist. 9

Police Juror, Dist. 10

Urania Town Alderman

Parish Proposition - 1% sales tax for 15 years to construct, improve, operate, and maintain public schools and facilities and school employee salaries

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.