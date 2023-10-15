2023 primary elections: Jackson Parish results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Be sure to check back periodically as results come in for each race.
Jackson Parish 2023 primary election winners:
- Police Juror Dist. 2
- Police Juror Dist. 4
- Police Juror Dist. 5
- Police Juror Dist. 6
VIEW ALL LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS ELECTION RESULTS HERE
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.