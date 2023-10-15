2023 primary elections: Franklin Parish projected results

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Be sure to check back periodically as projected results come in for each race.

Franklin Parish 2023 primary election projected winners:

Tax Assessor

Police Juror Dist. 1

Police Juror Dist. 4

Police Juror Dist. 5

Police Juror Dist. 6

Police Juror Dist. 7

Winnsboro Council, Dist. 2

Parish Proposition - 8.14 mills property tax for 5 yrs. to maintain, operate, and purchase equipment. (A 0.02 mill increase)

Winnsboro City Property Tax - Special tax of 6.5 mills for 25 yrs. to build and maintain a public recreation facility, swimming pool, and playgrounds, and operate and promote festivals and economic development activities\

