Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

2023 primary elections: East Carroll Parish results

Election Results: East Carroll Parish
Election Results: East Carroll Parish(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CARROLL, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Be sure to check back periodically as results come in for each race.

East Carroll Parish 2023 primary election winners:

  • Police Juror Dist. 2
  • Police Juror Dist. 3
  • Police Juror Dist. 5

VIEW RESULTS FOR ALL LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS ELECTIONS HERE

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
Ruston police arrest 3 in overnight vehicle burglaries
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more

Latest News

Election Results: Concordia Parish
2023 primary elections: Concordia Parish results
Election Results: Catahoula Parish
2023 primary elections: Catahoula Parish
Election Results: Caldwell Parish
2023 primary elections: Caldwell Parish results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
2023 primary elections: Statewide race results
(Source: MGN)
2023 primary elections: Louisiana & ArkLaMiss results