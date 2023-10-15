Advertise
2023 primary elections: Catahoula Parish

Election Results: Catahoula Parish
Election Results: Catahoula Parish
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Be sure to check back periodically as results come in for each race.

Catahoula Parish 2023 election winners:

  • Sheriff
  • Clerk of Court
  • Police Juror Dist. 1
  • Police Juror Dist. 2
  • Police Juror Dist. 3
  • Police Juror Dist. 4
  • Police Juror Dist. 6
  • Police Juror Dist. 9
  • Parish proposition - 2.07 mills for 10 years to support health units
  • Enterprise Recreation District - Special tax of 15 mills to support recreation facilities and equipment
  • Maitland Recreation District - Special tax of 5 mills to support recreation facilities and equipment

VIEW RESULTS FOR ALL LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS ELECTIONS HERE

