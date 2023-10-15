2023 primary elections: Catahoula Parish
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Catahoula Parish 2023 election winners:
- Sheriff
- Clerk of Court
- Police Juror Dist. 1
- Police Juror Dist. 2
- Police Juror Dist. 3
- Police Juror Dist. 4
- Police Juror Dist. 6
- Police Juror Dist. 9
- Parish proposition - 2.07 mills for 10 years to support health units
- Enterprise Recreation District - Special tax of 15 mills to support recreation facilities and equipment
- Maitland Recreation District - Special tax of 5 mills to support recreation facilities and equipment
