Sterlington wins grudge match against Union, Wossman shuts out Richwood, West Monroe dominates West Ouachita, Ruston rolls against Pineville

KNOE’s award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a 3A District 1 showdown, Sterlington beat Union 24-10. The Panthers rushed for 315 yards. Wossman got revenge from last season’s 44-8 loss to Richwood, shutting out the Rams shutout 28-0. West Monroe continues its unbeaten streak against West Ouachita, 42-19. Ruston remains undefeated on the season, beating Pineville 48-6.

