Senator Bill Cassidy heads to Israel

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) will be going to Israel on Chuck Schumer’s bipartisan Congressional Member Delegation (CODEL).

While there they will meet with the new unity government including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. He will also meet with President Isaac Herzog.

This visit follows the recent CODEL trip to China and South Korea. Cassidy along with Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), John Kennedy (R-LA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mike Crapo (R-ID), and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) spoke to Israeli President Isaac Herzon via phone while at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

Cassidy recently shared his support for Israel on his “X” and Facebook page.

