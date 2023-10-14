OCS drops first game of season against Harding, Ouachita falls to ASH, Neville dominates Grant, Franklin Parish drops close game at Tioga

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS stepped up in class and across the border to take on 4A Harding Academy from Arkansas. The Eagles dropped their first game of the season, 31-14. Ouachita kept it close in the first half on the road against ASH, but the Lions got shut out in the second half, 35-10. Neville rolled at home against Grant, 41-6. In a battle of 5-1 teams, Franklin Parish fell just short to Tioga 20-16.

