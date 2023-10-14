D’Arbonne Woods starts season 6-0 for first time, Rayville beats Vidalia, Caldwell dominates Marksville, and Carroll falls at North Webster

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’Arbonne Woods starts the season 6-0 for the first time in school history with a 35-14 win over Loyola. Raville picks up a big home win against Vidalia, 36-14. Caldwell dominates Marksville on the road, 34-6. Carroll drops its fourth straight game, falling to North Webster 21-13.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.