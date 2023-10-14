2023 primary elections: Statewide race results

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

Be sure to check back periodically as results come in to see who won each race. If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will be a part of the runoff elections. Runoff elections will be on Nov. 18.

Statewide race results:

Governor

Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Treasurer

Amendment 1

Amendment 2

Amendment 3

Amendment 4

