Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

2023 primary elections: Louisiana & ArkLaMiss results

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

VIEW ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Be sure to check back periodically as results come in to see who won each race.

RELATED ELECTION STORIES

2023 election stories
NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed
Grambling State University students petition for on-campus voting station
Economy, crime highest concerns for Louisiana governor's race voters
How the state is keeping votes secure ahead of primary election
Full-length interview with AG Jeff Landry on his run for governor
RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Wilson, Waguespack face off on debate stage in New Orleans
2023 La. Governor's Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates and more
2023 Louisiana Lieutenant Governor's race: what you need to know
Lincoln Parish candidate forum
Nonprofit organization emphasizes importance of local school board elections

WATCH: 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Race Coverage

STAY IN THE ‘KNOE’

Download the KNOE News app (Apple)
Download the KNOE News app (Google Play)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
Ruston police arrest 3 in overnight vehicle burglaries
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
How to watch the annular solar eclipse safely

Latest News

Louisiana Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
2023 Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s race: what you need to know
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
Senator Bill Cassidy heads to Israel
Gubernatorial Candidate Shawn Wilson was at Grambling State University encouraging people to...
Shawn Wilson Meet and Greet