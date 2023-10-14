2023 primary elections: Louisiana & ArkLaMiss results

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

Be sure to check back periodically as results come in to see who won each race.

RELATED ELECTION STORIES

WATCH: 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Race Coverage

STAY IN THE ‘KNOE’

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.