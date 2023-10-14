2023 primary elections: Caldwell Parish results

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Be sure to check back periodically as results come in for each race.

Sheriff

Police Juror Dist. 1

Police Juror Dist. 2

Police Juror Dist. 3

Police Juror Dist. 4

Police Juror Dist. 6

Police Juror Dist. 7

Columbia Town Council

Columbia Proposition - Shall the mayor, with the approval of the town council, be authorized to appoint a chief of police?

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.