2023 Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s race: what you need to know

Louisiana Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Lieutenant Governor election is one of several big-ticket races set to take place in Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 14.

There are six candidates vying for the position, one of which is incumbent Billy Nungesser.

KNOE will keep you up-to-date with results as numbers begin to roll in on election night. In the meantime, you can stay informed on the latest lt. gov. election news by checking out all of the resources below.

ELECTION RESULTS

View election results here

Who is on the ballot?

  • Elbert Guillory
  • “Tami” Hotard
  • Willie Jones
  • William “Billy” Nungesser
  • Bruce Payton
  • Gary Rispone

More election coverage stories

2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more

