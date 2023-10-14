2023 Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s race: what you need to know
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Lieutenant Governor election is one of several big-ticket races set to take place in Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 14.
There are six candidates vying for the position, one of which is incumbent Billy Nungesser.
Who is on the ballot?
- Elbert Guillory
- “Tami” Hotard
- Willie Jones
- William “Billy” Nungesser
- Bruce Payton
- Gary Rispone
