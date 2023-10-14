Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

11 sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Southern California building

An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday...
An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

The leak was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. in a commercial building in Buena Park, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The building was evacuated and 12 people were decontaminated, with 11 being sent to hospitals where they were in stable condition, the fire authority said.

A hazardous materials team determined that the chemical released was ammonia, firefighters said.

Exposure to high levels of ammonia in the air can irritate the skin, eyes, throat and lungs and cause coughing and burns, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There was no immediate word on what caused the leak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
How to watch the annular solar eclipse safely

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
(Sources: CNN, POOL, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, GETTY IMAGES)
US cities on alert as Biden pledges support for Israel
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
Senator Bill Cassidy heads to Israel