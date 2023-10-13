Advertise
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street

(WTVG)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash on the South Fifth Street exit this afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash involved a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. WMPD said that the accident had been cleared.

Traffic may still be affected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

