West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash on the South Fifth Street exit this afternoon.
According to authorities, the crash involved a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. WMPD said that the accident had been cleared.
Traffic may still be affected.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.