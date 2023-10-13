Advertise
Update in Ronald Greene case

A new update concerning the Ronald Greene case.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Charges are still pending against three state police officers in the Ronald Greene case.

Greene, a black motorist, died in state police custody after a chase that started in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish back in 2019.

A scheduling conference was held Thursday afternoon for master trooper Kory York at the Union Parish Courthouse. The judge did not consider any motions.

Greene’s mother and supporters are waiting to see what’s next.

“We thought - in the end you’d think you’d have something in the hand; there would be something more substantial. We always leave with nothing. We always leave with high hopes and for the next court date. Now we’re going into almost four and half years and we still don’t have anything. These cops still rolling the streets. The video of my son has been overlooked,” said Mona Hardin, mother of Ronald Greene.

A Union Parish judge is scheduled to go over the existing motion on Feb. 23, 2024, at 9 a.m.

