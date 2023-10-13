Advertise
Ruston police arrest 3 in overnight vehicle burglaries

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Ruston police arrested three individuals for multiple overnight vehicle burglaries.

Police said two juveniles and one adult are in custody after being involved in several vehicle burglaries early Friday morning.

According to Chief of Police Stephen Rogers of RPD, just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2023, police received a call about an individual that was shot at Mayfield Park on Martin L. King Drive. Rogers said upon their arrival, they found a juvenile there that was shot in the leg. As the police continued to investigate, they found three individuals.

“We found that they were responsible - we know of five vehicle burglaries last night, early this morning. We’ve recovered weapons, we’ve recovered stolen weapons, we recovered money; all kinds of things that they got during these burglaries last night,” said Rogers.

Rogers said they’re also working with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department on the vehicle burglaries. In addition, Rogers said they ultimately discovered that one of the juveniles was playing with a stolen gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

According to Rogers, the juveniles have been charged with five counts of vehicle burglary, charged with possession of stolen firearm and illegal possession of firearms by juveniles; and the adult was charged with contributing to the delinquency of the minors.

Vehicle burglaries have increased this year in Ruston, according to the chief of police.

“Currently this year, we’re looking at about 256 vehicle burglaries,” said Rogers.

Ruston police reported about 208 vehicle burglaries in 2022 and 60 car burglaries were within the last 30 days. Rogers said it’s happening all over town.

“We tend to have vehicle burglaries here. We have a university here. We have students here that live all over town. They tend to leave their vehicles unlocked. They tend to leave very valuable things in there; anywhere from guns to computers to money to expensive clothing - expensive purses,” said Rogers.  “We put out on social media please lock your car. Don’t leave any valuables in your car.”

According to Ruston police, Friday morning’s vehicle burglaries are still under investigation.

