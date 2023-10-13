Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center President resigns

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
Gubernatorial Candidate Shawn Wilson was at Grambling State University encouraging people to...
Shawn Wilson Meet and Greet
President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
Ruston police arrest 3 in overnight vehicle burglaries