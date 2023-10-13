Monroe Symphony Orchestra opens 52nd season on Saturday, October 14

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Symphony Orchestra opens its 2023-2024 season on Saturday, October 14. The orchestra is under the leadership of conductor Philip Mann.

The 52nd season opener on Saturday, October 14 is A Hungarian Rhapsody. According to the symphony, the performance includes international known violist Elias Goldstein. The program begins with American composer Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout, an anthem inspired by the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season includes the following concerts and smaller ensembles:

- Nov. Magnificent Mozart and Vibrant Weber

-Dec. Heart of the Holiday

- Jan. Baroque’s Grandmaster, J.S. Bach

- Feb. Stravinski’s Firebird Suite; Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3; and Mozart.

- Mar. Lagniappe Brass

- Apr. Season Finale

Click here to see the full season of concerts. Tickets are $35 to $100, and information is available on the MSO website or by calling the MSO office at 318-812-6761.

