Monroe mayoral candidate Jamie Mayo reveals education plan

By Gabby Ballew
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe mayoral candidate Jamie Mayo met with the community today (Oct. 12) at Parkview Church of Christ in Monroe to unveil his education plan for 2024. The plan is called “Building a Brighter Future Together.”

The plan will focus on making sure each student enrolled in a Monroe school reaches their full potential by providing an inclusive learning environment.

Mayo said his main focus is to bring equity into the schools.

“Well, we want to make sure that there is equity and also inclusion. We’re going to make sure we have a smart city which is a component we had when I was in office before. We need to make sure that our students are technologically savvy, but also our teachers.”

Mayo said he would appoint an education liaison to see what the schools need in order to achieve the goals of his plan.

The goals are listed as follows:

  • Ensure every student regardless of gender, race, and socio-economic status has access to high-quality education
  • Provide academic support to enhance instruction
  • Provide a safe environment for students at the community centers for after-school learning
  • Partner with local schools and organizations to provide additional learning resources and enhance learning experiences
  • Invest in development opportunities by providing training resources for teachers
  • Improve technology access and promote digital literacy among students and educators
  • Provide support to help prepare students for college and career opportunities

Mayo will unveil how he plans to address the ongoing crime issues in November and his economic development plan will be unveiled in December.

The election for Monroe Mayor will take place in March of 2024.

