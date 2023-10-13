Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Board of Pardons declines to move forward first 5 death row applications

(MGN, Stocksnap)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons has declined to move forward the first five death row applications during administrative reviews Friday in Baton Rouge.

This comes after an agreement was reached last week between the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, district attorneys throughout the state, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to hold reviews instead of actual hearings first.

Fifty-six of the 57 inmates on death row applied for clemency in hopes that Governor John Bel Edwards would commute their sentence to life in prison before he left office. Edwards is an opponent of the death penalty. Twenty dates for inmates were set through the end of the year, two of which include Rapides and Natchitoches parish cases.

As part of the agreement earlier this month, if a case were to receive a green light to move forward from review to an actual hearing, there would be a 60-day delay. As it stands now, none of the cases would make it to a hearing if greenlighted before Edwards leaves office.

The five cases that went before the board on Friday include cases in Ouachita, Jefferson, Orleans, and Caddo parishes.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center President resigns

Latest News

The Gubernatorial Election is tomorrow, Oct. 14.
The Gubernatorial Election is Saturday
Meet these two bubbly kittens! They're available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society...
Adopt a Pet: Tabasco and Sriracha!
The Monroe Symphony Orchestra opens its season with seven programs starting in October.
Monroe Symphony Orchestra opens 52nd season on Saturday, October 14
The Monroe Symphony Orchestra opens its season with seven programs starting in October.
Monroe Symphony Orchestra opens season