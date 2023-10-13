KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Early Morning Fog, Fall Weather for the Weekend

Happy Friday! Use caution when driving this morning as areas of fog have developed across the ArkLaMiss. The fog should fade away mid-morning. Highs today will be in the 80s. Clouds build this afternoon ahead of our next cold front. The frontal system glides across the region later in the day, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday reach the middle 70s off a breezy northwest wind. There will be plenty of sunshine as well. Great weather to check out the solar eclipse! Be sure to use approved solar eclipse glasses. The fire danger threat will be a concern over the weekend due to the breezy and dry conditions. Please heed all local burn bans! High temperatures rebound into the upper 60s, Sunday into Monday. A warming trend begins Tuesday.

Today: Areas of fog through mid-morning. Otherwise, Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs aim for the middle 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows fall into the middle 50s.

Saturday: Breezy and cooler. Highs reach the middle 70s under a sunny sky. It is cooler than average for this time of year.

Sunday: The breezy conditions continue, and it’s even cooler! Highs top out in the upper 60s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures max out in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: More sunshine! It’s also a warmer day, with highs reaching the lower 70s.

Wednesday: The warm up continues. Under a sunny sky, highs top out in the upper 70s, which would be seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday: It’s a warm day with only a slim chance of rain. Temperatures max out around 80 degrees under a mixture of sun and clouds.

