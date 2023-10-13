Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Cold Front Brings Clouds, Then Weekend Wind

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss. There was plenty of sunshine, light wind and temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. And while sunshine will linger for the next several days, there are some changes that will soon take place in the forecast. One of the first changes is that, after the passage of a cold front this afternoon, the wind will pick up and it will be breezy to windy through much of the weekend. Wind at times could gust to 25 miles per hour. Another change is that it will be much cooler. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s on Saturday and then only the upper 60s on Sunday. The cool weather will be around for the start of the upcoming work week. By the mid of the week, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s. By the end of next week, rain showers and storms will likely impact the region.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and breezy. Temperatures will lower to the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Saturday will be a sunny and windy. Wind will gust to 25 mile per hour at times. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be sunny to mostly sunny and breezy day. Strong wind gusts are still expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be a cool and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a sunny and cool day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Wednesday will be a sunny, closer to normal weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Friday will be a rainy day. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
How to watch the annular solar eclipse safely

Latest News

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter