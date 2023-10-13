KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Cold Front Brings Clouds, Then Weekend Wind

It was a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss. There was plenty of sunshine, light wind and temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. And while sunshine will linger for the next several days, there are some changes that will soon take place in the forecast. One of the first changes is that, after the passage of a cold front this afternoon, the wind will pick up and it will be breezy to windy through much of the weekend. Wind at times could gust to 25 miles per hour. Another change is that it will be much cooler. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s on Saturday and then only the upper 60s on Sunday. The cool weather will be around for the start of the upcoming work week. By the mid of the week, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s. By the end of next week, rain showers and storms will likely impact the region.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and breezy. Temperatures will lower to the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Saturday will be a sunny and windy. Wind will gust to 25 mile per hour at times. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be sunny to mostly sunny and breezy day. Strong wind gusts are still expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be a cool and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a sunny and cool day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Wednesday will be a sunny, closer to normal weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Friday will be a rainy day. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

