KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Cold Front Moves Through Tonight Bringing Lower Temperatures and Gusty Winds

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Happy Friday! The weekend is almost here, and it will not disappoint! The Annular Eclipse will occur on Saturday, starting during the morning hours and ending early afternoon. Make sure to wear eclipse glasses or use a DIY Solar Viewer to safely enjoy the eclipse! We will see a cold front drop our temperatures into the 70s by tomorrow, and in addition to lower temperatures, we will also see an increase in wind speeds over the weekend.

Today: Cloudy skies early, with gradual clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and great visibility are expected for the Annular Eclipse! High temperatures will be lower, topping out in the mid 70s.

Sunday: More sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Monday: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: No shortage of sunny skies for Tuesday! High temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Wednesday: Expect more sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out on either side of 80.

