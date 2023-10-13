The Gubernatorial Election is Saturday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State government will look different Saturday. It’s the first time in eight years that the state have a new governor. Current Governor John Bel Edwards is term-limited, so over a dozen candidates have thrown their hat in the ring.

Current Attorney General, Jeff Landry, and current State Treasurer, John Schroder, are running for governor, so their respective offices will have a new leader, too.

The only incumbent in state leadership who is running for re-election is Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Sheriff, Clerk of Court, State Representatives and State Senators are all on the ballot this year.

The Gubernatorial Election is tomorrow, Oct. 14.

Saturday, Oct. 14, is Election Day. When you head to the polls, officials ask you to be patient with the amount of items on the ballot.

“During the presidential, we actually had a line that went completely around this building people stood in line for a long time, so just be patient with us we are doing the best we can,” says Butler.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Butler says you can find your sample ballot on the Secretary of State’s website or the Geaux Vote App to familiarize yourself with what offices you’re voting for. She says you can bring filled-out ballots into the booth with you.

But one thing you can’t bring with you is anything related to a party, candidate, or issue.

“Make sure you don’t wear anything, any election, anything, hats, shirts, earrings, no electioneering. You can’t electioneer within 600 feet of a polling place,” explains Butler. “So please respect the law and don’t wear it if you come in with a shirt you’re going to have to take it off or turn it inside out the hats got to go.”

The Secretary of State’s website also lists multiple parishes with poll location changes this year. In Northeast Louisiana, they include Concordia, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse and West Carroll Parishes.

If you have a disability or can’t stand for long periods of time, Bulter encourages you to let a poll worker know and they’ll get you to the front of the line to vote.

Butler says they have a lot of people come to the Registrar of Voters office to vote on Election Day in Ouachita Parish, and she wants to remind people that their office is only an Early Voting location. She says you are welcome to come in and ask questions.

If you moved since the last election but did not update your address on the Secretary of State’s office by the deadline a few weeks ago, you’ll most likely need to go to your old precinct to vote. If the Registrar of Voters office in your parish has not been able to verify your address during their annual voter canvass, your name might be on the Inactive Voter roll. If your name is on the list, you’ll have to fill out a form when you get to the polls.

Visit the Voter Portal to find your precinct location and everything you need to know on Election Day.

If you are in line by 8 p.m. you will still be able to vote.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.