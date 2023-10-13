Feed Your Soul: Barefoot Bistro

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - If you want to have a true transcendent food experience, just ask Ross Crittenden about his experience at the Barefoot Bistro.

“You know that scene in Blues Brothers when the light comes through the church window, and they decide to put the band back together,“ said Crittenden. ”It’s kind of like that.”

The food is unique with flavor combinations that might seem odd at first. But my take on it is - get it! It will be the best thing you’ve ever had.

Owner Melissa Shipp said she did not expect it to go this far.

“But having something like this,“ said Shipp. ”This was far beyond my wildest dreams.”

She comes out with some amazing and interesting flavors.

“You’ll taste things you may not have ever tasted before,“ said Crittenden. ”You may get ingredients you didn’t think went together, and it’s it’s worth giving a try. And I’m sure you’ll be back if you do.”

Watch and see my full thoughts on this Feed Your Soul installment.

