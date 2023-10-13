Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Feed Your Soul: Barefoot Bistro

101 E Main St, El Dorado
If you want to have a true transcendent food experience stop by Barefoot Bistro.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - If you want to have a true transcendent food experience, just ask Ross Crittenden about his experience at the Barefoot Bistro.

“You know that scene in Blues Brothers when the light comes through the church window, and they decide to put the band back together,“ said Crittenden. ”It’s kind of like that.”

The food is unique with flavor combinations that might seem odd at first. But my take on it is - get it! It will be the best thing you’ve ever had.

Owner Melissa Shipp said she did not expect it to go this far.

“But having something like this,“ said Shipp. ”This was far beyond my wildest dreams.”

She comes out with some amazing and interesting flavors.

Caption

“You’ll taste things you may not have ever tasted before,“ said Crittenden. ”You may get ingredients you didn’t think went together, and it’s it’s worth giving a try. And I’m sure you’ll be back if you do.”

Watch and see my full thoughts on this Feed Your Soul installment.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
West Monroe police respond to accident near South 5th Street
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center President resigns

Latest News

Ruston police arrest 3 in overnight vehicle burglaries
Ruston police arrested three individuals for multiple overnight vehicle burglaries.
Ruston Police Arrest 3 in Overnight Vehicle Burglaries
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
Louisiana Board of Pardons declines to move forward first 5 death row applications