Adopt a Pet: Tabasco and Sriracha!

Meet these two bubbly kittens! They're available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - River Cities Humane Society for Cats is having their biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, October 14.

Tails at Twilight goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Bayou Pointe on ULM’s campus. They’ll have a silent auction and your ticket includes dinner. Tickets range from $60 to $450 and you can buy them here.

Friday morning, we got to meet Tabasco and Sriracha! They’re in foster care right now, but there are so many other adoptable cats at the shelter right now.

Shelter Director, Kim Taraba, says the adoption fee is $80 per cat and includes their spay or neuter, micro-chip, and initial vaccines. On average, vet care like that would cost hundreds, so she says this is a great deal.

Taraba says they’re in need of fosters and volunteers right now. If you foster a kitten, it just gives them some more time to grow up and the shelter will supply everything you need to take care of them.

Adoption hours are between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can call them at (318) 343-3031.

