Temporary road closure in Union Parish

LA 551
Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARION, La. (KNOE) - Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 21, drivers can expect LA 551 to be closed to through traffic about 4.75 miles north of its intersection with LA 33 in Union Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The road closure is anticipated to last two days. It should reopen on Sunday, Oct. 22.

LA DOTD said that motorists can use LA 551, LA 33, LA 348, and LA 549.

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

