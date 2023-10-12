Temporary road closure in Richland Parish

DUNN, La. (KNOE) - LA 609 will be closed to through traffic about one mile south of its intersection with I-20 in Richland Parish beginning on Saturday, Oct. 21, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

During the closure, the drainage culverts will be replaced.

LA DOTD anticipates the closure to last two days.

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.