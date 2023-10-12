Professionals attend local Leadership and Well-being Conference

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ABG Professional Development Solutions put together a leadership and well-being conference for business professionals in the Northeast Louisiana area. More than 200 people attended the event.

Breakout sessions were held, and keynote speakers covered topics such as investing in self-care, goal-crushing, and management training.

CEO of ABG Professional Development Solutions, Alberta Brown-Green, said that conferences like this are needed for workers so they can learn to invest in their health.

“You have to crush your goals to be successful at work, but also goal crushing includes taking care of yourself because if you don’t take care of your mental well-being and your health, you will not be able to function and do the things that you need to do at your job,” said Brown-Green.

