Nutritional benefits of pesto with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the nutritional benefits of pesto. Avis says pesto is heart-healthy because it contains pine nuts, basil, and garlic.

Avis says pesto has many benefits because it lowers cholesterol, is antiviral and antifungal, and contains magnesium. She says you can use pesto in many ways and encourages you to experiment with fresh herbs.

