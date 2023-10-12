NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An investigation has been sparked when a Texas man was found shot multiple times on University Parkway.

On Oct. 12, around 1:08 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) was dispatched to the 3800 block of University Parkway in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, NPD found Ronald Caldwell Jr., 21, from Manor, Texas, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Caldwell was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

NPD is currently investigating the shooting.

According to Northwestern State University’s website, Caldwell was a junior who played safety on the school’s football team. He was #23. Click here to read his full bio. University President Dr. Marcus D. Jones posted the following statement on the NSU alumni website:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by him spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship. During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie’s family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them. While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.”

Saturday’s game against Nicholls is canceled in light of Caldwell’s death.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, contact the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101, or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation, contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914.

