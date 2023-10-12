Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Cancer Foundation holds mobile breast cancer screenings

Experts say women should start getting mammograms at age 40.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Cancer Foundation held a mobile breast cancer screening today in partnership with Ochsner LSU Health.

Medical experts report that women should start getting mammograms starting at the age of 40.

According to the American Cancer Society, the risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer is about one in eight. Middle-aged and older women are more likely to be diagnosed, and the chances of a woman dying from it are about one in thirty-nine.

When it comes to self-exams many medical experts believe a lot of women do not know how.

Family nurse practitioner, Mary Kathryn Edwards, of St. Francis Community Health Center, said there are more signs to look for than just lumps.

“They can have changes in the skin, dimpling, skin irritation, scaly redness, kind of rash-like. The nipple can kind of pull in, kind of retract in. You can also have discharge from the nipple other than milk. So like even blood can be a sign,” said Edwards.

The appointments for the mobile screenings are booked for October 11 and 12, but they will be back in January.

For more information on how to book your next screening appointment, visit the Louisiana Cancer Foundation’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
Master Trooper Kory York had sought dismissal of the negligent homicide and malfeasance charges...
Judge upholds most serious charges in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene
ACE testifies at La. BESE committee meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Grambling State University Career Closet Opens to Students
Grambling State University opens career closet for students
How the state is keeping votes secure ahead of primary election
How the state is keeping votes secure ahead of primary election
The October primary election is coming up, and election officials are working to keep votes safe.
How the State is Keeping Votes Secured Ahead of Election
Candidate for La. Governor Jeff Landry visits Catahoula's in Monroe
Candidate for La. Governor Jeff Landry visits Catahoula’s in Monroe