Louisiana Cancer Foundation holds mobile breast cancer screenings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Cancer Foundation held a mobile breast cancer screening today in partnership with Ochsner LSU Health.

Medical experts report that women should start getting mammograms starting at the age of 40.

According to the American Cancer Society, the risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer is about one in eight. Middle-aged and older women are more likely to be diagnosed, and the chances of a woman dying from it are about one in thirty-nine.

When it comes to self-exams many medical experts believe a lot of women do not know how.

Family nurse practitioner, Mary Kathryn Edwards, of St. Francis Community Health Center, said there are more signs to look for than just lumps.

“They can have changes in the skin, dimpling, skin irritation, scaly redness, kind of rash-like. The nipple can kind of pull in, kind of retract in. You can also have discharge from the nipple other than milk. So like even blood can be a sign,” said Edwards.

The appointments for the mobile screenings are booked for October 11 and 12, but they will be back in January.

For more information on how to book your next screening appointment, visit the Louisiana Cancer Foundation’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.