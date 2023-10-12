Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Seasonable Weather, Clouds Decrease; Turning Cooler Over the Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday’s rain across the ArkLaMiss, is giving way to a quiet Thursday. Clouds early this morning will scour out through the morning hours, becoming mostly sunny. It’s also a warmer but seasonable day, with highs in the lower 80s. Above average temperatures return Friday as temperatures reach the upper 80s. A cold front  pushes through the region later in the day, ushering in fall air for the weekend. Look for highs in the mid 70s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday! Given the dry and breezy conditions over the weekend, there’s an increased fire danger. The fall weather continues into next week. Rain chances are practically zero in the days ahead.

Today: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Seasonable with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Saturday: It’s a cooler day with highs in the middle 70s. It will be breezy as well, with plentiful sunshine around.

Sunday: The breezy conditions continue. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Monday: Abundant sunshine and pleasant weather! Highs reach the upper 60s with a breezy north wind.

Tuesday: Continued sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Warmer, but we’re keeping the fall conditions around. Temperatures max out in the mid 70s under a sunny sky.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
Arrest made in fatal Jonesboro shooting
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center President resigns
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Thursday, 10/12/23
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter