KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Seasonable Weather, Clouds Decrease; Turning Cooler Over the Weekend

Yesterday’s rain across the ArkLaMiss, is giving way to a quiet Thursday. Clouds early this morning will scour out through the morning hours, becoming mostly sunny. It’s also a warmer but seasonable day, with highs in the lower 80s. Above average temperatures return Friday as temperatures reach the upper 80s. A cold front pushes through the region later in the day, ushering in fall air for the weekend. Look for highs in the mid 70s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday! Given the dry and breezy conditions over the weekend, there’s an increased fire danger. The fall weather continues into next week. Rain chances are practically zero in the days ahead.

Today: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Seasonable with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Saturday: It’s a cooler day with highs in the middle 70s. It will be breezy as well, with plentiful sunshine around.

Sunday: The breezy conditions continue. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Monday: Abundant sunshine and pleasant weather! Highs reach the upper 60s with a breezy north wind.

Tuesday: Continued sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Warmer, but we’re keeping the fall conditions around. Temperatures max out in the mid 70s under a sunny sky.

