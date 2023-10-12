Advertise
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Clouds Slowly Dissipate, Sunshine Friday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
It was a cool, cloudy and dreary day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s, below normal for this time of year. There is good news though. Clouds are forecast to decrease during the overnight and that will lead to sunny conditions on Friday. Temperatures on Friday are also forecast to reach the upper 80s. The warmth is temporary though as a passing front on Friday will lead to cool conditions for the weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. It will feel like fall. The fall weather sticks around into next week as well.

Tonight, clouds will continue to decrease across the region. Temperatures will lower to upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Saturday will be cooler and breezy, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be an even cooler, breezy day, with temperatures only reaching the upper 60s.

Monday will be a chilly day. It will be sunny as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a cool day. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s. It will be sunny as well.

Wednesday will be a warmer day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a near normal weather day. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s.

