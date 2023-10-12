Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Cloud Cover to Dissipate This Afternoon; More Pleasant Weather In Sight

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a bit of cloud cover keeping temperatures cooler this afternoon, but the 80s and 90s are expected to return to the ArkLaMiss tomorrow. The next seven days are expected to be fairly quiet, with lots of sunshine expected. The Annular Eclipse will occur on Saturday, just in time to soak in the great fall-like weather expected for most of the upcoming week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Sunshine returns! High temperatures will top out in the upper 80 to low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies continue. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Sunday: More sunshine is expected. More pleasant temperatures are expected, with highs topping out in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid-upper 60s.

Tuesday: No shortage of sunshine for Tuesday! High temperatures will top out on either side of 70.

Wednesday: More sunshine is expected for Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
Arrest made in fatal Jonesboro shooting
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center President resigns
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Thursday, 10/12/23
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter