KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Cloud Cover to Dissipate This Afternoon; More Pleasant Weather In Sight

We have a bit of cloud cover keeping temperatures cooler this afternoon, but the 80s and 90s are expected to return to the ArkLaMiss tomorrow. The next seven days are expected to be fairly quiet, with lots of sunshine expected. The Annular Eclipse will occur on Saturday, just in time to soak in the great fall-like weather expected for most of the upcoming week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Sunshine returns! High temperatures will top out in the upper 80 to low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies continue. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Sunday: More sunshine is expected. More pleasant temperatures are expected, with highs topping out in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid-upper 60s.

Tuesday: No shortage of sunshine for Tuesday! High temperatures will top out on either side of 70.

Wednesday: More sunshine is expected for Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

