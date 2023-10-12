How to watch the annular solar eclipse safely

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This weekend you can see a historical annular solar eclipse that won’t happen again for two decades. It will look like a ring of fire and the peak timing to view it in the ArkLaMiss is around noon on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Here in the ArkLaMiss, we’ll see about 70%, ” said KNOE Meteorologist Jake Lambright. “... we’ll see the moon kind of go over the sun with that maximum Eclipse occurring around noon, but if you get up around 10:30 (a.m.) or so that’s when that partial eclipse kind of begins and ends a lot closer to 1:40 in the afternoon. I’m really excited. We don’t get events like this too often.”

Experts say whatever you do, don’t look directly into the sun during the eclipse because it can cause blindness.

“It is very dangerous to look directly at the sun. The sun’s rays can cause a retinal burn called solar retinopathy, which actually damages the cells in the eye,” said optometrist Dr. Mellissa Polk. “The only safe way to view the eclipse is with special-purpose solar filters which include eclipse glasses and hand-held solar viewers.”

Sunglasses are not safe to watch the eclipse but, solar eclipse glasses can be found at several stores. You can also visit our Facebook page for a tutorial on how to make your own solar viewer.

