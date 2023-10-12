Advertise
Grambling State University opens career closet for students

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University students will now be able to go to the student union to try on professional attire and take it home at no cost.

“A lot of students don’t understand the ability to have these dress clothes and what it can do for you when it goes to job interviews and just to everyday living,” said Student Government Association Vice President Morgan Patton. “It’s going to definitely take our students to that next level when going to that work field and just improving them as a young scholar.”

The career closet is a new resource for students.

“It highlights how Grambling State University has so many resources for our students so I think it’s a great opportunity for everyone to come and get professional clothes,” said Sophomore Class President Amaya Moore.

Administrators and alumni donated clothing to make the vision for the career closet come true, with the intention of the closet to feel like a regular store.

“We wanted it to feel like a shopping experience, right, I like walking into this. Students started coming over and I saw that we had things for some students, but we didn’t have things for all students, and there were times when we had to let students leave without getting anything,” said the Director of the Center for Career and Professional Development Antoinette Livingston. “We want our students - we prepare their brains, we prepare their skills, they’re good but we just want to take away any worry that we can.”

The career closet is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To donate used or gently worn items visit the GSU Campus Closet donation form.

How the state is keeping votes secure ahead of primary election
