Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Christian Community Action hosts Soup for the Soul fall fundraiser

Christian Community Action is hosting its "Soup for the Soul" event for the community to raise funds for the organization.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Christian Community Action joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss their upcoming community event. Christian Community Action is a local nonprofit organization in Ruston that serves residents by helping with food, clothing, and utility bill assistance.

The organization’s executive director Stephanie Matthews discussed the organization’s upcoming event “Soup for the Soul.” Matthews says the event is Tuesday, October 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $10, attendees will enjoy a meal and be able to bid on the silent auction. The event will be at the Ruston Civic Center.

To purchase a ticket, call the organization at (318)-251-3282.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
Arrest made in fatal Jonesboro shooting
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center President resigns
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

Avis says pesto is heart-healthy because it contains pine nuts, basil, and garlic.
Nutritional benefits of pesto with nutritionist Jen Avis
Avis says pesto is heart-healthy because it contains pine nuts, basil, and garlic.
Nutritional benefits of pesto with nutritionist Jen Avis
Christian Community Action is hosting its "Soup for the Soul" event for the community to raise...
Christian Community Action hosts Soup for the Soul fall fundraiser
Glenwood Regional Medical Center’s President, Jeremy Tinnerello, has resigned.
Glenwood Medical Center CEO Resigns