Christian Community Action hosts Soup for the Soul fall fundraiser

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Christian Community Action joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss their upcoming community event. Christian Community Action is a local nonprofit organization in Ruston that serves residents by helping with food, clothing, and utility bill assistance.

The organization’s executive director Stephanie Matthews discussed the organization’s upcoming event “Soup for the Soul.” Matthews says the event is Tuesday, October 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $10, attendees will enjoy a meal and be able to bid on the silent auction. The event will be at the Ruston Civic Center.

To purchase a ticket, call the organization at (318)-251-3282.

