Applications open for the Jonesboro Home Build

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana (HFHNL) is now accepting applications for The Jonesboro Home Build.

HFHNL teams up with the community and uses donated labor and materials to build quality, energy-efficient homes. They then sell the homes with zero-interest mortgages and affordable monthly payments to qualified applicants.

Below is a list of the requirements in order to be considered:

Must be a resident of northeast Louisiana for at least six months

Applicant must display a need for affordable housing

Habitat home buyers are expected to contribute 250 hours of volunteer labor

Must have a steady source of income to repay the mortgage

The deadline to apply is Dec. 1, 2023. Those interested can submit their application through mail or in person.

To apply or learn more, visit the Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.